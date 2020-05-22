https://www.theblaze.com/chad-prather/feds-issue-80-million-coronavirus-bailout-to-planned-parenthood-affiliates

On “The Chad Prather Show” Wednesday, Chad Prather explained that despite the COVID-19 induced shutdown of medical facilities across the nation, Planned Parenthood was considered an essential business, and many affiliates received a bailout.

While many were unable to receive elective heart surgery, Planned Parenthood improperly filed for loans from the Paycheck Protection Program. In total, all 37 affiliates received a combined $80 million in coronavirus stimulus funds.

Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” reported, “And now the federal government wants the money back, saying the affiliates should have known they weren’t eligible for the coronavirus stimulus payouts.”

Fox News said, “The Small Business Administration (SBA) is reaching out to each involved Planned Parenthood affiliate explaining that affiliates of larger organizations with more than 500 employees aren’t eligible for PPP distributions,”

According to Fox News, Planned Parenthood Clinic Federation alone has had more than 600 employees.

What else?

According to Fox News, back in August, Planned Parenthood clinics were banned from making abortion referrals if they wanted to secure federal funding. The organization chose to forfeit federal funding and decided not to comply with the order.

