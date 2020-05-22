https://www.dailywire.com/news/fox-news-poll-has-some-bad-news-for-trump

In a weird shift, a new Fox News poll shows President Trump losing to Joe Biden in the 2020 election, while the latest CNN poll put the president up by a lot in 15 battleground states.

The Fox poll finds that the former vice president and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee is up by 8 points nationally and is opening up big leads among independents and older voters.

The survey released Thursday puts the race at 48-40 in favor of Biden, with 11% undecided. In its last poll, Fox found Trump and Biden tied at 42%.

Among people 65 and older, Biden leads by 17 points, and he’s up by 13 points among independents. In 2016, exit polls found that older voters went for Trump by 7% more than Biden, and independents preferred Trump by a 4-point differential, the Fox poll found.

Trump bashed Fox after the poll emerged.

“Many will disagree, but @FoxNews is doing nothing to help Republicans, and me, get re-elected on November 3rd,” the president tweeted. “Sure, there are some truly GREAT people on Fox, but you also have some real ‘garbage’ littered all over the network, people like Dummy Juan Williams, Schumerite Chris…Hahn, Richard Goodstein, Donna Brazile, Niel Cavuto, and many others.”

He continued: “They repeat the worst of the Democrat speaking points, and lies. All of the good is totally nullified, and more. Net Result = BAD! CNN & MSDNC are all in for the Do Nothing Democrats! Fox WAS Great!”

The Fox poll had some bad news for Team Trump, funding that Biden leads 53% to 41% among voters who say they’re extremely motivated to vote in November.

On May 14, CNN put out a new poll that showed Trump crushing Biden.

“In the new poll, 51% of registered voters nationwide back Biden, while 46% say they prefer Trump, while in the battlegrounds, 52% favor Trump and 45% Biden,” said the piece.

Those battleground states: Florida, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia, Arizona, Colorado, Maine, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico and North Carolina.

CNN appeared to be burying the lead, since states decide elections.

“CNN Buries Its Own Poll Results on Trump’s Favorability. Guess Why,” Kyle Smith wrote at National Review.

CNN seemed oddly unenthused about its own poll. And the story to which the homepage linked doesn’t mention that Trump had never scored higher in a CNN poll. True, there are lots of noisy data in the piece, most of which cut against Trump. But on the other hand the single most surprising and hence most newsworthy detail of the poll was that Trump holds a seven-point lead over Biden in the battleground states. The CNN story doesn’t even tell us what that figure is — seven points seems like a pretty big number — and downplays its own finding by noting, “Given the small sample size in that subset of voters, it is difficult to determine with certainty whether the movement is significant or a fluke of random sampling.”

Said Trump: “Why doesn’t @FoxNews put up the CNBC POLL or the (believe it or not!) @CNN Poll? Hope Roger A[iles, the former head of Fox] is looking down and watching what has happened to this once beautiful creation!”

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

