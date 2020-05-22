https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/ghislaine-maxwell-bragged-recruited-girls-epstein-trailer-parks/

(LONDON DAILY MAIL) Ghislaine Maxwell bragged to Prince Andrew’s cousin that she used to recruit girls from trailer parks in Palm Beach and bring them to Jeffrey Epstein, DailyMail.com can reveal.

Christina Oxenberg said Maxwell, who has been accused of being Epstein’s procurer of young girls, told her: ‘I look for what I know is Jeffrey’s type and I bring ’em home’.

Maxwell was ‘proud’ to be a recruiter for the pedophile during a meeting in 1997 when she wanted Oxenberg, an author and socialite, to write her memoir.

