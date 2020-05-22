https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/governor-whitmer-sent-covid-19-patients-across-state-seed-nursing-homes-coronavirus-kept-patients-1000-bed-tcf-center-detroit/

Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) is not just an power-hungry tyrant.

She’s an idiot.

A deadly idiot.

The Trump administration mobilized the US Army Corps of Engineers in March to hire private contractors and build emergency field hospitals around the country.

The cost of the facilities was reportedly $660 million.

This was because top US medical “experts” based their decisions using garbage coranavirus models.

TRENDING: EPIC! Kayleigh McEnany Blows Up ObamaGate, Calls Out Media For Ignoring Flynn Unmasking – Then Exits Briefing Room Like a Boss (VIDEO)

But most of the facilities never treated a single patient.

The TPC Center in Detroit was set up to hold 1,000 coronavirus patients.

It only saw 39 patients in the several weeks it was open for business.

Instead of using this center in Detroit, Governor Whitmer’s administration set up “regional hubs” to hold coronavirus patients.

And Governor Whitmer sent these coronavirus cases across the state to nursing homes.

On April 15, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-50. The order required nursing homes to care for any current residents who test positive for COVID-19 but aren’t sick enough to require hospitalization, in a dedicated area of the facility.

Nursing homes are getting paid handsomely for taking in the coronavius patients.

Whitmer’s administration offered $5,000 per patient they took in.

So the coronavirus patients were spread out across the state thanks to Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

100% Fed Up reported on how Whitmer moved coronavirus patients to northern Michigan to seed the communities with the virus.

Local 4 reported on Whitmer’s deadly practices.

[embedded content]

And now we know that a 20-year-old boxer was moved to a Michigan nursing home where he beat an elderly man bloody and filmed the entire assault.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

