https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Zoom-DNC-RNC-fundraiser/2020/05/22/id/968518

Hillary Clinton fans opened their checkbooks to support Joe Biden’s run for president during a virtual fundraiser.

The former secretary of state raised $2 million for Biden’s joint fundraising committee during a Zoom event with the Democratic National Committee on Tuesday, Politico reports.

Campaign and party officials told Politico it is the largest amount of donations collected in one night without the candidate present.

Because the money was going to a joint committee between the Biden campaign and the Democratic National Committee, donors were not as restricted in how much money they could give. Typically, donors max out at $5,600 in donations for a candidate. Now, they can spend up to $360,600.

Biden is still behind Trump in fundraising efforts, but he is making strides in catching up, according to financial reports.

Federal Election Commission fundraising data for April released Monday shows Trump’s reelection campaign raised $61.7 million with the Republican National Committee. During the same time frame, Biden and the DNC brought in $60.5 million.

Overall, the Trump team claims to have $255 million. Biden and the DNC report having $97.5 million.

Democrats predict a virtual fundraiser hosted by former President Barack Obama will top Clinton’s efforts. No formal event has been scheduled, but Democratic Party officials anticipate one will take place over the summer.

“Obama is the kind of person who can make any Democrat give twice,” a top Democrat official told Politico.

