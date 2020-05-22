http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/i2aQ7tX4c7M/

An illegal alien may escape serving time after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a minor and to lew conduct.

Dayber Alarcon-Riveros, a 20-year-old illegal alien from Peru, pleaded guilty to two charges of sexual abuse of a minor and lewd conduct after originally being charged with four counts of child sex crimes and possession of child pornography.

According to the Idaho Mountain Express, the victim, 12 years old at the time of the sexual abuse, had been living in the same house as Alarcon-Riveros. The sexual abuse, according to prosecutors, was first revealed by the victim’s father.

When the victim’s father took her phone, he noticed pornographic content that had been sent to the girl by Alarcon-Riveros. At the time of Alarcon-Riveros’ arrest in March 2019, police discovered 30 to 40 sexual images on his phone. Police said one of the images was that of a minor.

For his sentence, Alarcon-Riveros received what is known as a “rider” whereby he will undergo sex offender treatment for a period of months. After the treatment, the court will determine whether Alarcon-Riveros should get parole or carry out a prison sentence.

Alarcon-Riveros, though, will likely be detained by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency after his release from the Idaho Department of Corrections. From there, he will be moved through deportation proceedings.

