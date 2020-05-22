https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/america-need-prayer-not-less-breaking-president-trump-designates-houses-worship-essential-states-must-open-houses-worship-weekend/

President Trump designated Houses of Worship “Essential” on Friday during the White House press briefing.

The President announced new guidelines for Houses of Worship in the United States.

States must open their churches and synagogues THIS WEEKEND!

In his statement President Trump said if any state leaders challenge this new executive order he will overrule them!

