Police in Detroit, Michigan, have reportedly arrested a man after videos of the individual appearing to abuse elderly people went viral across social media. Numerous citizen sleuths collated information on the incidents and alleged perpetrator, leading the Detroit police to thank the public for their contributions to the case.

The Detroit News reports that police made an arrest on Thursday after videos began circulating across social media that appear to show a man punching and beating elderly victims as they lay in bed. Police said in a statement that a 20-year-old man is being held in connection to the assault and battery of an elderly male at Westwood Nursing Center in Detroit’s West Side.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig stated that the department is investigating the incident that allegedly occurred at the nursing center. During a press conference, Craig stated: “The nursing home was unaware of the assault until they saw the video. We are still investigating that aspect of the case, but we do have a suspect in custody.”

Videos of one incident of abuse that allegedly took place on May 15 were shared across social media by individuals worried about the safety of the elderly people in the video. Police stated that the 75-year-old male victim in the video and the suspect seen beating him are patients at the nursing home located on Detroit’s northwest side.

The victim was treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries and the suspect was taken into custody at the nursing home and transported to the Detroit Detention Center (DDC).

One Twitter user , @nulluser10, appeared to lead the efforts in making the video of the abuse go viral. The Twitter user wrote in a post “i have been sending this to every news anchor i can think of … do your part and help me so we can fckin help him … godfuickindamnit this makes me mad,” along with a clip of the suspect beating the elderly man.

i have been sending this to every news anchor i can think of … do your part and help me so we can fckin help him … godfuickindamnit this makes me mad pic.twitter.com/SuJD69IABV — 🏴‍☠️user(“/n/3/f/”).adm1n=255()🏴‍☠️ (@nulluser10) May 21, 2020

The same user posted a second video of the same man in another assault.

→[2nd Vid of Jadon Hayden Beating Elderly Video Link: https://t.co/8GOm0HAPeh] Download if needed to send to the authorities.. Michigan’s DHS’s Adult Protective Services. 24Hr. Hotline: 855-444-3911 (He works at Saints Incorporated Disability Group Home: https://t.co/qgPqY7lq4e) pic.twitter.com/XA7OomSYl0 — Sum Ting Wong (@realsumtingwong) May 21, 2020

One Twitter user replied “That whole facility needs to be shut down and investigated.”

That whole facility needs to be shut down and investigated. Find out how these monsters are being hired. Who allowed this? Heads need to roll. — T. Rodriguez🐘 (@RodriguezT_MH) May 21, 2020

Users reportedly contacted the suspect’s local gym, DHS’s Adult Protective Services, Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services, and multiple news agencies about the incident.

Following the arrest, the Detroit Police acknowledged on Twitter that the citizen sleuths provided assistance to the investigation and thanked them for their efforts.

Thank you to everyone for your assistance in bringing the senior home incident to our attention. The @detroitpolice is investigating the situation, and an arrest has been made. Thank you again. #ProtectAndServe #OurCommunity — Detroit Police Dept. (@detroitpolice) May 21, 2020

