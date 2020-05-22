https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/iranian-foreign-minister-defends-disgraceful-final-solution-poster/

(WORLD ISRAEL NEWS) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif defended an disgraceful Iranian poster calling for a “Final Solution” to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, claiming it was referring to a referendum submitted to the United Nations last year.

“Disgusting that those whose civilization found a ‘Final Solution’ in gas chambers attack those who seek a real solution at the ballot box, through a REFERENDUM,” Zarif tweeted on Thursday.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

