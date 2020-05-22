http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/I-nC1mZbvdA/

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) stated that 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden did “the right thing” by owning up to the fact that his comments about black voters “might not have been as funny” as he thought they were. Jackson Lee also stated that Biden knows he can’t take any group of voters for granted, is sensitive to the needs of the African American community, and that his record will beat President Trump’s every single time.

Jackson Lee said that going on “The Breakfast Club” “was the right thing to do. And then as well, I think the right thing to do was to own up that it might not have been as funny as we might have thought originally, meaning the vice president. Because it was done in jest. And to be able to match his record up against his opponent any day, I believe he will come out with 100%. The vice president knows that he can’t take any community for granted, and particularly the African American community. I don’t believe he, in any way, is insensitive to the needs of this community.”

