(LONDON DAILY MAIL) A former Google engineer who was fired over a sexist memo has dropped a high-profile lawsuit against the Silicon Valley giant in which he alleged the company discriminates against white conservative men.

James Damore and three other men asked Santa Clara Superior Court in California to dismiss the lawsuit in agreement with Google earlier this month.

It is not clear if a settlement has been reached with the tech firm.

Damore famously filed the lawsuit in 2017 claiming Google’s efforts to make the workplace more diverse discriminate against conservative white men, after he was fired for penning a “sexist” memo saying women are ‘biologically’ less likely to succeed.

