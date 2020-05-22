http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/5hlPdEpQ6-I/

A PASSENGER plane has crashed into houses in Pakistan moments after the pilot reported a technical fault today.

The 107 people on board are feared dead after the Pakistan International Airlines jet, which was on its final approach to Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, plunged into homes in Model Colony, it has been reported.

Debris from the plane is shown smouldering on the street following the crash in Model Colony, Pakistan

A burnt out car is pictured at the scene of the horrific crash near Karachi Airport

One of the plane doors is seen wrenched off lying on the ground

The jet belonged to national carrier Pakistan International AirlinesCredit: Twitter

Dozens of locals watch on as the rescue operation continues

According to reports, several buildings were destroyed in the crash which happened at 2.45pm local time today.

The civil aviation authority said eight staff and 99 passengers were on the Airbus A320.

A major rescue operation was currently underway.

Pictures from near the scene show clouds of thick black smoke billowing into the air above the residential area.

A spokesman for the national carrier said: “The plane PK 8303 with 99 passengers and 8 crew members has crashed.”

The jet crashed near the southern port city of Karachi, Abdul Sattar Kokhar, spokesman for the civil aviation authority, confirmed.

Arriving from the eastern city of Lahore, the plane appeared to attempt to land two or three times before crashing, witnesses said.

Model Colony, a residential area on the edge of the airport, is a poor area which is heavily congested.

A local resident, Abdul Rahman, said he saw the aircraft circled at least three times before it crashed into several houses.

Police and military had cordoned off the area.

Local TV station Geo showed crowds near the densely populated scene and ambulances trying to make their way through.

Airbus did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the crash.

The flight from the northeastern city of Lahore to Karachi typically takes an hour and a half to travel.

File picture showing a PIA Airbus A320 – the same model which crashed todayCredit: AFP or licensors

Unverified pictures show the aftermath of the jet crash near Karachi Airport

More than 100 people who were on board the plane are feared dead

Locals watch as thick smoke billows from what appears to be the crash scene, in the unverified pics

