Former Vice President Joe Biden apologized Friday afternoon for saying people who aren’t sure whether they’d vote for him against President Donald Trump “ain’t black.”

In his apology, Biden implied that he was not being serious when he said it, and that he did not believe someone has to vote for a certain candidate or party based on race, religion, or background.

“I should not have been so cavalier,” Biden said on a call with black business leaders. “I’ve never, never, ever taken the African American community for granted.

“I shouldn’t have been such a wise guy. I shouldn’t have been so cavalier. … No one should have to vote for any party based on their race, their religion, their background.”

During an interview on the radio show, “The Breakfast Club,” Friday morning, host Charlamagne tha God asked Biden to come back on the show because he had more questions.

“Listen, you’ve got to come see us when you come to New York, V.P. Biden,” Charlamagne said. “It’s a long way until November. We’ve got more questions.”

“You’ve got more questions. Well, I tell you, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black,” Biden shot back.

“It don’t have nothing to do with Trump, it has to do with the fact I want something for my community,” Charlamagne responded.

Biden was criticized by conservatives and liberals alike for being a white man telling black people they have to vote for him to maintain their racial identity. Biden senior adviser Symone Sanders said the comment was a joke.

Not everyone disagreed with what Biden said, however, even if they disagreed that he should be the one to say it.

