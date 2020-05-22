http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/k353phKmeoY/

Former Vice President Joe Biden expressed regret Friday for decreeing that African-Americans aren’t really black if they have trouble deciding to support him over President Donald Trump, saying he’s “never” taken the black community’s vote for granted and “shouldn’t have been such a wise guy.”

“I should not have been so cavalier. I’ve never, never, ever taken the African American community for granted,” Biden said during a call with black business leaders, according to CBS News reporter Ed O’Keefe.

“I shouldn’t have been such a wise guy,” he added.”I shouldn’t have been so cavalier. No one should have to vote for any party based on their race, their religion, their background.”

This story is developing. Check Breitbart News for updates.

