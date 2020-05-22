https://www.theblaze.com/news/biden-aint-black-if-you-dont-vote-for-me

Former Vice President and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden told radio host Charlamagne tha God that there shouldn’t be a question of which presidential candidate gets the black vote.

According to NBC News, Biden’s vice presidential short list includes Stacey Abrams, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

What are the details?

During a contentious Thursday interview on “The Breakfast Club,” Biden intimated that the black community should support him, and not incumbent President Donald Trump, in the 2020 presidential election.

The famed radio host challenged Biden over his contemplation of nominating a black female for his vice president.

“I’m not acknowledging anybody who is being considered, but I guarantee you: There are multiple black women being considered,” Biden said. “Multiple.”

Minutes later, a Biden aide can be heard interjecting in an attempt to shut down the interview early.

“Thank you so much,” the aide can be heard saying. “That’s really our time. I apologize.”

Charlamagne responded, “You can’t do that to black media!” which apparently set off Biden.

“I do that to white media and black media because my wife has to go on at 6 o’clock,” he fired back. “Uh-oh. I’m in trouble.”

Charlamagne, apparently willing to close the conversation on that note, added, “Listen, you’ve got to come see us when you come to New York, VP Biden. It’s a long way until November. We’ve got more questions.”

Biden, in an obvious bid to make it clear who he believes deserves the black vote, shot back, “You’ve got more questions? Well, I’ll tell you what: If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

Charlamagne fired back and said that Biden’s remarks have nothing to do with Trump, and that he simply wants Biden to speak more to the black community about how he plans to work for the community.

The radio host spat, “It don’t have nothing to do with Trump, it has to do with the fact — I want something for my community.”



