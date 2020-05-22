http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/beTzhsTYt-g/

Former Vice President Joe Biden (D) declared Friday morning that if black Americans are unsure whether to support him or President Donald Trump in the November election, “then you ain’t black.”

Biden made the unsolicited racially-charged remark as he departed his virtual interview with Breakfast Club co-host Charlamagne tha God.

“If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black,” Biden told Charlamagne, not in response to any question, but to the host’s statement: “It’s a long way until November, we’ve got more questions.”

“It don’t have nothing to do with Trump, it has to do with the fact — I want something for my community,” the radio host shot back.

Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of President Trump, responded to Biden’s comment, tweeting that it sounded “racist.”

“Imagine if Donald Trump said this,” he then asked.

Retweet if you think this sounds racist AF!!! Imagine if Donald Trump said this… https://t.co/cyrzWWgmaJ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 22, 2020

Biden’s comments received further blowback from other political and media figures from across the media spectrum:

This, ladies and gentlemen, is why they very rarely let Joe Biden do anything that isn’t completely controlled and scripted. Sometimes he accidentally says what he thinks. Like how he, a 77-year-old white man, should be the arbiter of how Black people should act. https://t.co/JuYMGBfvuk — Tim Murtaugh – Download the Trump 2020 app today! (@TimMurtaugh) May 22, 2020

Wow. This is one of the most condescending interviews I’ve seen. Early on the interview @cthagod asks Biden about Blacks feeling Democrats take their votes for granted and it ends with Biden shouting about how if Blacks don’t vote for him they “ain’t black” https://t.co/XRDP6gb4sH — (((YousefMunayyer))) (@YousefMunayyer) May 22, 2020

Listen to the audio.@JoeBiden: “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t Black.” Biden thinks he can dictate what makes people Black or not. https://t.co/aRBRPQcGXA — Tim Murtaugh – Download the Trump 2020 app today! (@TimMurtaugh) May 22, 2020

Joe Biden looked a black man in the eyes today & said that he didn’t need to worry about black media because of a black person has to decide between voting Biden or Trump then they aren’t black. This is the most racist thing I’ve ever heard out of a Presidential candidate. — Lauren Boebert for Congress (R-CO3) (@laurenboebert) May 22, 2020

Wow… Basically, Biden telling black people who don’t yet support him you aren’t black… instead of campaigning harder and pledging more to earn their vote https://t.co/fvVAWyKteL — Ayman Mohyeldin (@AymanM) May 22, 2020

“If You Have A Problem Figuring Out Whether You’re For Me Or Trump, Then You Ain’t Black” Joe Biden in 2020 This type of bigoted is so low it needs to stay quarantined in a basement like @JoeBiden! #BlackVoicesforTrump #BeBest pic.twitter.com/jHwTkPzbg9 — PARIS (@PARISDENNARD) May 22, 2020

Says the old white guy… Biden: “If You Have A Problem Figuring Out Whether You’re For Me Or Trump, Then You Ain’t Black”https://t.co/ISag9C7o0f — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) May 22, 2020

After @cthagod makes the excellent point that “Black people saved your political life in the primaries this year” and would like a Black woman VP, Biden’s team cuts off the interview and @JoeBiden starts yelling about his record, ending with this inappropriate line. Just gross. https://t.co/KlN1mZYigW — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) May 22, 2020

Biden: “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.” me: pic.twitter.com/LpgZE97S2t — 🌺 skkrrtt cobain (@tirhakahlove) May 22, 2020

