White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Friday blew up ObamaGate, called out the media for ignoring the Flynn unmasking scandal then walked out of the briefing room like a boss.

“Did anyone take it upon themselves to pose any questions about Michael Flynn and unmasking to President Obama’s spokesperson? Oh, not a single journalist has posed that question,” McEnany said to the liberal press pool.

McEnany proceeded to speak over a liberal hack who tried to defend Obama’s cabal for targeting Flynn.

“Perhaps if I write them out in a slide format — maybe we’re visual learners and you guys will follow up with journalistic curiosity,” she said.

McEnany blew up ObamaGate with a series of slides:

Kayleigh McEnany then closed her binder, scolded the reporters and walked out of the press briefing room!

“It’s a long weekend. You guys have three days to follow up on those questions and I certainly hope the next time I ask those questions, some hands go up,” she said as she walked out of the room.

WATCH:

.@PressSec Ends Press Briefing Calling Out The Media For Ignoring Michael Flynn Unmasking “Did anyone take it upon themselves to pose any questions about Michael Flynn & unmasking to President Obama’s spokesperson? Oh, not a single journalist has posed that question.” pic.twitter.com/RjOxsIL4Ml — The Columbia Bugle (@ColumbiaBugle) May 22, 2020

