https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/lawmaker-proposes-plan-governor-confiscate-private-property/

A piece of legislation being proposed in Illinois to deal with future state-declared “emergencies” would allow the governor to summarily confiscate vehicles, animals, food, clothing, medicines, even real estate from private citizens.

It is the Gateway Pundit that posted a warning about the idea of giving Gov. J.B. Pritzker “the power to confiscate property including cars, trucks, food, gas, animals, clothing etc.”

“Senator William E. Brady, the Illinois minority leader in the state senate, introduced legislation on Wednesday that will give government the right to confiscate property from business owners who defy their lockdown orders,” the report said. “Senator Brady is a Republican.”

The proposal itself states that among the “emergency powers of the governor,” is to “on behalf of this state to take possession of, and to acquire full title or a lesser specified interest in, any personal property as may be necessary to accomplish the objectives set forth in Section 2 of this Act, including: airplanes, automobiles, trucks, trailers, buses, and other vehicles; coal, oils, gasoline, and other fuels and means of propulsion; explosives, materials, equipment, and supplies; animals and livestock; feed and seed; food and provisions for humans and animals; clothing and bedding; and medicines and medical and surgical supplies; and to take possession of and for a limited period occupy and use any real estate necessary to accomplish those objectives; but only upon the undertaking by the state to pay just compensation therefor as in this Act provided…”

TRENDING: Democrat election judge pleads guilty to stuffing ballot box

It does call for the state to deliver a “statement” to the targeted property owner that includes the name of the owner, the date and place of the taking and description of the property.

“If possible,” that paperwork is to include a statement from the owner “setting forth the sum that he or she is willing to accept as just compensation for the property or use,” the bill states.

The proposal also outlines protocols for businesses during pandemics such as customer density, face covering for employees and regular cleaning regimens.

It also proposes, during emergencies, to allow the state to “limit the sale, dispensing, or transportation of alcoholic beverages, firearms, explosives, and combustibles.”

The state soon could have the power not only to confiscate property, but “when required by the exigencies of the disaster, to sell, lend, rent, give, or distribute all or any part of property so or otherwise acquired to the inhabitants of this state, or to political subdivisions…”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

