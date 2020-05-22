https://www.dailywire.com/news/left-leaning-fact-checker-hits-pelosi-hard-for-claiming-trump-is-morbidly-obese

PolitiFact, a left-of-center fact-checker, debunked Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recent claim that President Donald Trump was “morbidly obese,” saying that “Trump would have to be substantially heavier” to fit her description.

“As far as the president is concerned, he’s our president and I would rather he not be taking something that has not been approved by the scientists, especially in his age group and in his, shall we say, weight group, morbidly obese, they say,” Pelosi claimed during an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper this week. “So I think it’s not a good idea.”

PolitiFact reported:

Officially, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not define the threshhold needed for someone to be considered “morbidly obese.” Instead, the CDC says that “Class 3” obesity, sometimes categorized as “extreme” or “severe” obesity, is defined as having a body-mass index, or BMI, of 40 or higher. Other medical sources list a definition of “morbidly obese” as equivalent to a BMI of 40 or higher. Some available data about Trump comes from his most recent periodic physical exam. In a 2019 memo, Trump’s physician Dr. Sean Conley said Trump was 6 feet, 3 inches tall and 243 pounds. … Officially, Trump’s height and weight would correlate to a BMI of 30.1, just a bit over the 30.0 level to be considered obese — the lowest of three levels. That is not high enough to count as Class 3 obesity.

A BMI table provided by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services shows that for someone Trump’s height, 6’3”, they would need to weight at least 319 lbs. to have a BMI of at least 40, to put the individual in the “morbidly obese” category.

“Based off of his declared height and weight, Trump has a body mass index of 30.1,” PolitiFact explained. “This places him into the lowest of three levels under the CDC’s definition of obesity. Even if the public numbers are a bit shy of reality, Trump would have to be substantially heavier to meet a level of severe, or morbid, obesity. We rate Pelosi’s claim False.”

Trump only responded to Pelosi’s comment after being asked about it by a reporter the next day.

Trump said while talking to reporters, “I don’t respond to her, I think she’s a waste of time.”

Trump ripped Pelosi harder a few minutes later when talking about political shenanigans that Democrats have engaged in while he has been president.

“These people are sick. Pelosi is a sick woman, she’s got a lot of problems, a lot of mental problems,” Trump said. “We’re dealing with people that have to get their act together for the good of the country.”

Pelosi responded to Trump’s remarks on Wednesday by claiming, “I didn’t say anything about the President.”

“I gave him a dose of his own medicine,” Pelosi continued, which contradicted her statement about not “saying anything about the president.”

Pelosi later said that Trump was acting like a child with “doggy doo on his shoes.”

