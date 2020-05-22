https://pjmedia.com/election/matt-margolis/2020/05/22/liberal-journalist-says-shed-vote-for-joe-biden-even-if-he-boiled-babies-and-ate-them-n417028

Every Republican president or presidential candidate is deemed “literally Hitler” by the left, yet I’ve become increasingly convinced that Democrats would sooner vote for Hitler over President Trump if that’s what it took to get Trump out of office.

The latest proof of this comes from Katha Pollitt of The Nation. “I would vote for Joe Biden if he boiled babies and ate them,” she declared in her column earlier this week. “He wasn’t my candidate, but taking back the White House is that important.”

Pollitt said she’d support Biden even if she believed Tara Reade’s accusations against him.

“I take women’s accusations very seriously, but there have always been reasons to be skeptical about this one,” she explained. “To believe Reade, you have to believe that Biden put her up against a wall and penetrated her with his fingers on the spur of the moment in a hallway in the Capitol complex, where she says she was looking for him to give him his gym bag. This corridor, which she can’t precisely identify, is a public space.”

She added, “To believe Reade, you have to believe Biden would take that risk.”

But, in 2018, Pollitt described the allegations made against Brett Kavanaugh as “highly credible” despite Ford’s repeatedly changing story and lack of details. None of the individuals she said were at the party corroborated her story or said such a party occurred. After previously claiming that her assault took place in the mid-1980s, Ford settled on the summer of 1982, when she was too young drive, yet she can’t say how she got to the party, or how she got home from the party, and no one has come forward claiming to have been her transportation.

Inconsistencies are expected when you’re talking about something that occurred 30+ years in the past, but the holes in Ford’s stories were huge, while Tara Reade’s have been far more consistent, and those corroborating her story say they were told in the 1990s, not decades later, like those who “corroborated” Ford.

There is plenty of reason to be skeptical of Reade’s allegations, but those allegations deserve an equal amount of attention that was given to Christine Blasey Ford, because, at the very least, there’s far more evidence backing up Reade than there ever was backing up Ford.

Of course, proper attention to the Reade allegations likely won’t change the opinions of Democrats who have long since concluded that there’s nothing anyone could do to be worse than Trump… that is, until the next Republican president become the “Literally Hitler” du jour.

