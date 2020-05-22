https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/media-completely-ignore-bombshell-report-disastrous-ny-nursing-home-policy-gov-cuomos-daily-presser/

The report was bad — awful, really.

“Over 4,300 virus patients sent to NY nursing homes, AP counts,” said the Associated Press headline.

“More than 4,500 recovering coronavirus patients were sent to New York’s already vulnerable nursing homes under a controversial state directive that was ultimately scrapped amid criticisms it was accelerating the nation’s deadliest outbreaks, according to a count by the Associated Press.

“AP compiled its own tally to find out how many COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals to nursing homes under the March 25 directive after New York’s Health Department declined to release its internal survey conducted two weeks ago. It says it is still verifying data that was incomplete.”

Cuomo in March enacted a state directive that required nursing homes to take in coronavirus-positive patients, which brought the virus sweeping through the most vulnerable population. He lifted the requirement earlier this month.

But reporters at Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s daily press conference on Friday didn’t ask a single question about the scathing report. The liberal media swooned at the feet of the liberal governor, and they eventually all sang Kumbaya together.

“It was the latest instance of what critics say is the mainstream press’ unwillingness to ask the popular governor any tough questions about the decisions he has made during the pandemic, in which his state has seen by far the most reported cases and deaths in the United States,” Fox News reported.

Cuomo was all smiles for his daily news conference on Friday, when he opened with a tidbit about upcoming Memorial Day celebrations in New York. Cuomo also urged reporters to guess the number of people who have logged onto a government website to vote on the best pro-mask promotional video. In the process, he sarcastically referred to the press as “geniuses” and joked that a specific reporter always asks “annoying” questions. The governor was asked about reopening New York, Memorial Day weekend beach policies, whether or not the state should legalize marijuana and sports gambling and the state’s COVID-19 death count – but not the nursing home crisis or the AP’s bombshell report.

New York state has the most coronavirus cases in the United States. As of Friday, there have been 28,743 COVID-19 deaths in the state, the fourth most populous in the U.S., with more than 19 million people. But California, the most populous state at nearly 40 million residents, has had just 3,604 deaths. Texas, second-most populous at about 29 million, has had only 1,461 deaths. And Florida, No. 3 on the list at 21 million and home to many elderly residents, comes in between the two, at 2,190 COVID-19 deaths.

In fact, New York has more deaths than the next five hardest-hit states combined, according to Johns Hopkins Center for System Science and Engineering. And more than 30% of all COVID deaths nationwide occurred in New York state.

“Cuomo continues to get largely Teflon treatment,” DePauw University professor Jeffrey McCall wrote in a column for The Hill last month. “It is interesting to note that reporters get in line at Trump press conferences to ask him challenging questions and then get applauded by their journalistic peers,” McCall added. “But they largely cower in front of Cuomo and are afraid to break ranks with their reporter colleagues.”

