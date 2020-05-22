https://www.theblaze.com/news/memorial-day-gas-prices

Memorial Day weekend is normally the kickoff for the summer travel season, but this year will be a little different. Millions of people are under stay-at-home orders, so they won’t risk going out. Nearly 39 million Americans have lost their jobs during the shutdown, so many people won’t be able to afford traveling as the summer season begins.

The traditional demand for gasoline will be way down this holiday weekend — as it has been for months.

But there’s good news for those who will be driving: Memorial Day weekend gas prices haven’t been this low in 17 years.

According to AAA, Friday’s national average for a gallon of regular gasoline is $1.942.

The last time gas was under $2 per gallon going into this holiday weekend was 2003, when the average price was $1.50.

Despite the expected travel surge, AAA expects to see travel volume at a record low this holiday.

“Gas prices around Memorial Day have not been this cheap in nearly 20 years. However, as the country continues to practice social distancing, this year’s unofficial kick-off to summer is not going to drive the typical millions of Americans to travel,” AAA spokeswoman Jeanette Casselano said. “Despite inexpensive gas prices, AAA anticipates this year’s holiday will likely set a record low for travel volume.”

Pump prices have risen over the last week — up 7 cents since Monday — and will continue to move up as summer demand increases. But it will be nothing like previous summers.

Below are the states with the cheapest average gas prices as you gear up for Memorial Day weekend and prepare to kick off your summer:

10 states with lowest gas prices

No. 1: Mississippi — $1.566

No. 2: Arkansas — $1.601

No. 3: Texas — $1.609

No. 4: Oklahoma — $1.617

No. 5: Alabama — $1.621

No. 6: Louisiana — $1.635

No. 7: Missouri — $1.641

No. 8: South Carolina — $1.657

No. 9: Kansas — $1.667

No. 10: Tennessee — $1.686

