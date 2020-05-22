https://www.dailywire.com/news/michigan-ag-attacks-ford-motor-co-for-letting-trump-remove-mask-trump-fires-back-with-a-warning

On Thursday night, President Trump targeted Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel after Nessel threatened the Ford Motor Company for allowing Trump to remove his mask while visiting their plant in Ypsilanti, Michigan.

Nessel appeared on CNN after Trump’s visit Thursday afternoon and threatened potential action against Ford.

“I think that we’re going to have to have a very serious conversation with Ford in the event that they permitted the President to be in publicly enclosed places in violation of the order,” said the Democratic attorney general. “They knew exactly what the order was and if they permitted anyone, even the President of the United States, to defy that order, I think it has serious health consequences potentially to their workers.”

Trump snapped back on Twitter, “The Wacky Do Nothing Attorney General of Michigan, Dana Nessel, is viciously threatening Ford Motor Company for the fact that I inspected a Ventilator plant without a mask. Not their fault, & I did put on a mask. No wonder many auto companies left Michigan, until I came along!”

The president added in a follow-up post: “Do nothing A.G. of the Great State of Michigan, Dana Nessel, should not be taking her anger and stupidity out on Ford Motor – they might get upset with you and leave the state, like so many other companies have – until I came along and brought business back to Michigan. JOBS!”

The back and forth between Trump and Nessel started on Wednesday when Nessel posted an open letter to Trump stating, “While my Department will not act to prevent you from touring Ford’s plant, I ask that while you are on tour you respect the great efforts of the men and women at Ford – and across this State – by wearing a facial covering. It is not just the policy of Ford, by virtue of the Governor’s Executive Orders. It is currently the law of this State.”

On Thursday, prior to Trump’s visit, Nessel appeared on CNN to warn Trump to wear a mask when he visited the plant or else be barred from any enclosed facilities in Michigan in the future. “Honestly, if he fails to wear a mask, he’s going to be asked not to return to any enclosed facility inside our state,” she said, as The Daily Mail reported. Nessel continued:

I know that Ford has asked him to do the same thing, but if we know that he’s coming to our state, and we know he’s not going to follow the law, I think we’re going to have to take action against any company or any facility that allows him inside those facilities and puts our workers at risk. We simply can’t afford it here in our state … We are just asking that President Trump comply with the law in our state, just as we would make the same request of anyone else in those plants … We’re asking if President Trump doesn’t care about his own health, doesn’t care about the health and the safety of people who work in those facilities, at least care about the economic situation of, you know, costing these facilities so much money by having to close down and disinfect the plant after he leaves.

As The Daily Wire reported, while Trump initially chose to wear a mask while touring the plant in Ypsilanti, he took it off when he appeared in front of the cameras. Asked by a reporter why he wasn’t wearing a mask, Trump said, “Not necessary. Everybody’s been tested and I’ve been tested.” Noting that he “had one on before,” Trump said he took it off, explaining, “I didn’t want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it.”

