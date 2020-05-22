https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/no-problem-georgia-florida-texas-perfectly-fine-re-opening-economies/

We were all told the sky would fall when states began reopening.

It hasn’t — and it won’t.

States like Florida, Georgia and Texas — some of the largest states in the country — have reopened and everything’s fine.

“Three large Southern states that moved aggressively to reopen amid the coronavirus crisis have seen new cases and deaths largely hold steady since then,” the New York Post wrote.

In Florida, which shut down all public beaches earlier but has reopened all of them, the Department of Health on Thursday said there 1,204 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the state’s population of 29.5 million, bringing the total to 48,675, according to the Miami Herald.

There were also 48 more COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the Sunshine State’s death toll to 2,144. (If you’re wondering the death rate, that’s 0.007 of the state’s population).

Florida hit a record 1,413 new cases way back on April 16, but the numbers have been steadily dropping. Since the state began reopening on May 4, its seven-day average of new cases is mostly flat, according to a chart published by the New York Times.

In Texas, there were 945 new cases on Thursday, for a total 52,268, according to the Texas Tribune. The seven-day average of new cases rose fairly steadily from around 1,000 on May 1, when Gov. Greg Abbott began lifting the lockdown he ordered March 19, but began dipping on Sunday and is now around 1,250, according to a chart prepared by the Tribune. There were also 21 COVID-19 deaths in the Lone Star State on Thursday, increasing the total number of fatalities to 1,440, the Tribune said.

In Georgia, where Gov. Brian Kemp lifted a stay-at-home order way back on April 24, the state reported 862 cases on Thursday, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Like the other states, the seven-day rolling average has been trending downward since the start of the Peach State’s reopening.

Across the country, the number of confirmed cases topped 1.5 million — but new cases have been on the decline since peaking in late April, according to information posted online by Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center.

