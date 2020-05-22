http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/o7SrWQ8NwEE/

Friday on Hugh Hewitt’s nationally syndicated radio show, Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) said that given the circumstances of China’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic combined with the nation’s aggressive economic practices, the United States had entered a so-called “cold war” with China.

Scott touted an effort he was spearheading to require transparency regarding where products were manufactured as a measure of accountability.

“Absolutely,” Scott replied when asked about “Cold War 2.” “There’s no question about it. Now they’re clearly in it. They’re in for world domination. We’ve been naïve. So we’ve got to say to ourselves, we’ve got to say to ourselves how do we take care of ourselves. Understand you have an enemy. They’re an adversary. It’s called Communist China. They’re not here to help us, all right? They didn’t. They intentionally didn’t tell us about the Coronavirus. It was intentional. It was not, you know, there was, there was nothing, oh, maybe, gosh, we didn’t do a good job.”

“No, it was intentional what they did,” he continued. “You can see it was intentional. We’ve got to hold them accountable, the World Health Organization accountable. And so I’ve got a bill that says from now on, the online resellers like Amazon, you will disclose, you should be doing it anyway. Tell us where things are made so we can buy American products. Walmart, Costco, show us.”

