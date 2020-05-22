https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/covid-minnesota-graduation-high-school/2020/05/22/id/968638

A Minnesota high school graduation ceremony that violated the social distancing guidelines in the state may have sparked a coronavirus outbreak in one community, according to CBSN Minnesota.

A worker helps to organize the graduation ceremony who was diagnosed with coronavirus made contact with two school employees who handed out diplomas, the Minnesota Department of Health reported.

Minnesota’s stay-at-home order expired on May 13 and on May 18 the restricted began to ease, allowing get-togethers of 10 or fewer people. But earlier this month Minnesota’s Democrat Gov. Tim Walz said earlier this month that bars, gyms, restaurants and salons will stay closed until June 1.

The health department also reminded the public that outdoor and indoor graduation celebrations were not permitted.

During this graduation season, many school systems in many states have closed their doors since the coronavirus pandemic began.

High school and college graduates have opted to celebrate graduations with drive-thru ceremonies and by watching virtual commencement speeches given by celebrities like Oprah Winfrey and President Barack Obama.

