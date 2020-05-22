https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/pakistani-airliner-crashes-killing-aboard/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — A Pakistan International Airlines flight carrying 99 passengers and eight crew members crashed in Karachi, Pakistan, killing everyone aboard, according to the city’s mayor.

The passenger jet went down in a residential area, and images of fire and destruction at the scene were posted to social media.

Imran Khan, the prime minister of Pakistan, offered his prayers and condolences “to families of the deceased.”

