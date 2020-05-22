https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/palestinians-eating-jew-crime/

(GATESTONE INSTITUTE) It is no secret that many Palestinians are opposed to any form of normalization with Israel. For the past several years, these Palestinians have been waging smear campaigns against any Palestinians and Arabs who have allegedly engaged in normalization activities with Israel, particularly meetings between the two sides.

It appears, however, that the bar has just been lowered. Recently, eating with an Israeli or even watching a television series that sheds a positive light on Jews has come to constitute the despised “normalization” and is considered a crime and an act of treason.

Last week, several Palestinians were invited by Jewish settler leaders to a Ramadan iftar meal, with which Muslims end their daily fast at sunset during the holy month of Ramadan.

Scenes of Muslims and Jews sitting to eat together are a fine example of coexistence and peace between the two sides. These are the kind of heart-warming events that promote tolerance and lay the foundations for real peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

