A non-partisan group has called for an investigation into Democrat Rep. Steven Horsford (NV) after he admitted last week that the allegations that he engaged in an extramarital affair with a former intern for Sen. Harry Reid (D-NV) were true.

Americans for Public Trust, a non-partisan government accountability group, wrote a letter to the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE) earlier this week calling for an investigation into the allegations.

“[Gabriela] Linder said the affair began in 2009, when she met Horsford — then the majority leader of the Nevada state Senate — during her time as an intern in former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid’s Nevada office,” the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported last week. “They had a sexual relationship that continued intermittently until September 2019, Linder said, though the two remained in contact until April. Linder never worked for Horsford in any capacity.”

In their letter, Americans for Public Trust wrote:

As an elected official, Representative Horsford has a duty to maintain public trust with his electorate. Any potential use of his influence or authority to conceal the nature of his relationship is a serious abuse of this public trust, as well as a violation of the law. According to a news outlet, Representative Horsford has also previously attempted to use his official office for personal gain with “pay to play” proposals for a video poker company seeking favorable legislation in Nevada. Members also have a duty to maintain trust and reflect properly on the institution of House. This includes behavior prior to serving as a Member of Congress. Representative Horsford’s past behavior of unpaid debts, contractual violations, and traffic citations demonstrates a perpetual history of failing to abide by the law. His lack of transparency in his own life fails to reflect to positively upon the House, warranting investigation. Representative Steven Horsford’s concealment of an ongoing affair implicates an abuse of his official position and potentially federal law. His use of financial payments, staff time, and repeated run-ins with legal obligations betray the public trust. Ultimately, his conduct for the past ten years destroys the credibility of his office and fails to maintain the integrity of the House. Therefore, we respectfully urge OCE to investigate this matter and any potential violations of federal law and standards of House ethics.

Horsford was elected to the office in 2018, replacing Democrat Rep. Ruben Kihuen (NV), who did not seek re-election after facing sexual harassment allegations during the height of the #MeToo movement.

Pelosi has yet to address the situation involving Horsford and has not responded to various news organizations that have sought comment from her office.

As The Daily Wire reported, the Horsford scandal follows other similar House Democrat scandals:

Horsford’s sex scandal comes after Democrat Rep. Katie Hill (CA) resigned last year due to a sex scandal, and the Republican Party flipped her seat this year, the first time the party flipped a seat in California in over 20 years, when former Navy fighter pilot Mike Garcia won last week. Several other House Democrats have faced allegations of sex scandals or investigations into possible sex scandals during the current congressional term, including Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rep. Alcee Hastings (D-FL), and Delegate Michael F. Q. San Nicolas of Guam (non-voting member).

Horsford represents Nevada’s 4th Congressional District, a competitive district in which an up-and-coming Republican candidate, Lisa Song Sutton, is running to unseat Horsford.

“I call on Steven Horsford to resign from Congress,” Sutton said in a statement. “In addition, I call on the House Ethics Committee to begin an immediate investigation into Congressman Horsford’s actions as they relate to this longtime, extramarital affair, similar to the investigation that occurred with his immediate predecessor, disgraced former Congressman Ruben Kihuen. The people of Nevada’s 4th District deserve to know if any of our taxpayer dollars funded Steven Horsford’s nefarious activities.”

Sutton has been endorsed by prominent Republicans, including Reps. Elise Stefanik (NY) and Dan Crenshaw (TX).

