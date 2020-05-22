https://www.theblaze.com/news/pick-a-f-ing-side-barstool-sports-founder-calls-out-dr-fauci-over-the-doctors-latest-advice

Barstool Sports founder David Portnoy recorded another of his signature profanity-laced tirades on Friday, this time directing his ire at White House health adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci after the doctor came out in favor of reopening the country despite recently declaring that doing so would lead to “needless suffering and death.”

What are the details?

Fauci cautiously suggested Friday that he supports reopening the country, acknowledging that citizens and the economy “can’t stay locked down” for “a prolonged period of time” because it could cause “irreparable damage.”

The Daily Wire noted that just last week, “Fauci told the U.S. Senate that reopening too soon would cause ‘needless suffering and death.'”

Portnoy—who recently unleashed against officials (including Fauci) over the destructive shutdowns—took notice of Fauci’s latest advice, and then took to Instagram, saying, “OK, rant time!” before laying into Fauci again over what he saw as a change of heart.

Addressing the doctor, Portnoy said, “Fauci, I just did a rant that went viral, literally like last week, because you’re like, ‘If we open up the country everyone is gonna f***ing die.'”

“I’m paraphrasing,” Portnoy told his audience, “but that’s like what he said.”

He continued, “Now, I put a little f***in’ heat on him, and people are like, ‘we gotta open, we’re gonna die if we stay inside.’ Now, he’s just, the wind blows, and he’s like, “No, no, no, we can’t stay in forever, it causes irreparable damage.'”

“What is it, Fauci!” Portnoy yelled. “Pick a f***ing side! Or at least say you don’t know what the f*** you’re talking about. That’s the problem, that’s the whole point: Nobody knows what they’re talking about.”

Portnoy went on to point out the evolving and contradictory advice handed down by officials over the months since COVID-19 hit the U.S. He did say that Fauci “seems like a nice guy,” but added, “I’m beginning to think he’s senile.”

