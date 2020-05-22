https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/pure-insanity-cdc-announces-new-rules-summer-camps-ppe-facemasks-no-dining-halls-admitting-covid-19-less-deadly-kids-flu/

The CDC announced new rules for children summer camps this year under their new rules.

The rules include:

** Only children of essential workers

** Staggered drop off

** PPE and Face Masks

** No field trips

** Close the playgrounds

** Close the dining halls

** Keep the children in small groups

The Connecticut governor banned sleepover camps this year.

Just three weeks ago the CDC announced COVID-9 is much less deadly for children than the seasonal flu.

In fact the mortality rate for children under 20 is somewhere near 0.001%.

So the new rules make absolutely no sense.

But the CDC doesn’t care.

It should be noted that the CDC and medical experts have been wrong about most everything since the pandemic started months ago.

Of course, their biggest mistake was locking down the entire country based on seriously flawed models than any above average 5th grader would have questioned.

Maybe it’s time to rethink the CDC?

