Coronavirus is the Chinese virus, despite what Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., says, and the United States needs to hold China accountable for it, Rep. Bill Johnson, R-NC, told Newsmax TV.

“This is the Chinese coronavirus. They have duped every president, from Nixon to Obama. They didn’t consider Donald Trump. I’m glad he’s holding them accountable,” Johnson told Friday’s “The Chris Salcedo Show.”

Last week, Harris introduced a bill calling for use of the term “Chinese Virus” to be condemned as racist. And other Democrats, such as Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., have criticized President Donald Trump’s travel ban from China at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

“You know, speaker Pelosi criticized the president when he implemented the travel ban from China at the very beginning of this outbreak. She’s more concerned about nationalizing our federal elections, about giving illegal immigrants taxpayer dollars. That’s what she’s concerned about, rather than holding the Chinese accountable,” Johnson said.

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., has introduced a resolution to investigate the World Health Organization’s negligence and possible complicity with the Chinese government to cover up the spread of coronavirus.

“Nancy Pelosi has stated that this is a distraction, that when the Republicans talk about China and the origins of this virus, that it’s a distraction,” Reschenthaler said. “We want to get to the truth of what happened … I’m looking into how much money the DoD [Department of Defense] sent to the Wuhan Institute of Virology … We know the NIH sent money to the Institute of Virology in Wuhan to study biological weapons of mass destruction.”

He added: “The Democrats hate this president. They hate him so much that they would rather side with the Chinese communist party than hold China accountable and work together with Republicans and bring truth and shed light on what happened with China. That’s the bottom line.”

