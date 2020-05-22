https://www.dailywire.com/news/sessions-hits-back-at-trump-after-president-continues-to-bash-him-youre-damn-fortunate-i-did-my-job

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions hit back at President Donald Trump late on Friday night after the president continued to criticize him over his handling of the Russia investigation.

Trump attacked Sessions, who is running for his old Senate seat in Alabama, in a tweet that promoted Sessions’ opponent, Republican Tommy Tuberville, who is a former college football coach.

“Jeff Sessions quit on the president and he failed Alabama,” Tuberville said in a video. “I’ll always have President Trump’s back. We’ll drain the swamp, build a wall, no amnesty ever.”

Trump tweeted, “3 years ago, after Jeff Sessions recused himself, the Fraudulent Mueller Scam began. Alabama, do not trust Jeff Sessions. He let our Country down. That’s why I endorsed Coach Tommy Tuberville, the true supporter of our #MAGA agenda!”

Sessions responded to Trump’s tweet by writing, “@realdonaldtrump Look, I know your anger, but recusal was required by law. I did my duty & you’re damn fortunate I did. It protected the rule of law & resulted in your exoneration. Your personal feelings don’t dictate who Alabama picks as their senator, the people of Alabama do.”

“Tuberville’s a coward who is rightly too afraid to debate me,” Sessions continued. “He says you’re wrong on China & trade. He wants to bring in even more foreign workers to take American jobs. That’s not your agenda and it’s not mine or Alabama’s. I know Alabama. Tuberville doesn’t.”

