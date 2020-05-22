http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/7uoxBRm8zfQ/social-distancing-circles-dot-san-franciscos-dolores-park

San Francisco’s Dolores Park has a new look now to help with social distancing.

The Parks and Recreation Department painted white chalk circles throughout the park in the Mission District.

Each circle is about six-feet wide.

Those circles will help people keep a safe distance away, for social distancing, as they enjoy the outdoors.

The park has become so popular that at one time, Mayor London Breed said she’d consider shutting it down if people don’t keep their distance.

