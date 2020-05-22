https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/stocks-close-little-changed-dow-posts-biggest-weekly-gain-since-april/

(CNBC) Stocks closed little changed on Friday as investors capped a strong week of gains amid optimism around a potential coronavirus vaccine and the U.S. reopening its economy.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% to 2,955.45 while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 8.96 points, or less than 0.1%, to 24,465.16. The Nasdaq Composite outperformed, rising 0.4% to 9,324.59.

For the week, Dow gained 3.3% to post its best weekly performance since April 9. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also rose more than 3% this week. The Russell 2000, which tracks small-cap stocks, trounced the large-cap indexes this week with a more than 7% jump.

