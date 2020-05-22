https://www.theepochtimes.com/tara-reades-lawyer-says-his-firm-no-longer-represents-her_3361259.html

The lawyer representing the woman who accused presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden of sexual assault said Friday his firm is no longer representing her.

The decision wasn’t motivated by doubt Tara Reade was assaulted by Biden, Douglas Wigdor said in a statement sent to news outlets.

“Our decision, made on May 20, is by no means a reflection on whether then-Senator Biden sexually assaulted Ms. Reade,” Wigdor wrote. “On that point, our view—which is the same view held by the majority of Americans, according to a Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll—has not changed.”

The poll in question found 55 percent of respondents said they believe Reade.

Wigdor, who donated in 2016 to then-candidate Donald Trump, said he believes Reade has been unfairly portrayed by the media, with most stories “intended to victim-shame and attack her credibility on unrelated and irrelevant matters.”

Wigdor didn’t disclose the motivation for dropping Reade as a client but said the firm’s lawyers “genuinely wish Ms. Reade well and hope that she, as a survivor, is treated fairly.”

Reade didn’t respond to an inquiry about Wigdor’s announcement or whether she has retained a new lawyer.

Attorney Douglas Wigdor speaks during a press conference in Paris, France, on Aug. 23, 2011. (Jacques Brinon/AP Photo)

Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the First State Democratic Dinner in Dover, Del., on March 16, 2019. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

Reports Thursday indicated Reade’s testimony during domestic violence cases has come under scrutiny amid questions of her credentials.

Patrick McKenna, executive director of the California-funded Sixth District Appellate Program, told Politico that his office was reviewing at least six cases where Reade testified as a domestic violence expert.

Scott Erdbacher, an attorney for Jennifer Vasquez, a woman convicted of attempted murder, said he’s reviewing his client’s options in the wake of the new reporting. Reade testified in that case.

Reade said under oath that she graduated with a degree in liberal arts from Antioch University but spokespersons for the school told news outlets she did not. Reade told the Monterey County Weekly that she obtained a degree under special circumstances from Toni Murdock, a former chancellor.

Antioch University, the Sixth District Appellate Program, and another school Reade said she graduated from, the Seattle University School of Law, didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Reade posted a picture of a degree from the latter school on Twitter.

“Its been said my life is ‘complicated’ because I spoke up about Joe Biden & I am a domestic violence survivor that had a sealed name change,” she wrote. “Survivors, you can achieve again, I graduated law school 04. Your life is not ‘messy’ because something happened[.] Hold your head up.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

