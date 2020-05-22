https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/whitmer-black-man-seen-beating-elderly-senior-face-sent-nursing-home-coronavirus/

Numerous disturbing videos were circulating social media on Thursday showing a black Michigan man beating elderly white men and women in nursing homes.

Jaydon Hayden, reportedly from Westland, Michigan filmed himself beating elderly white nursing home patients for sport.

There are three videos right now on Bitchute showing the man beating white people.

The man is filming himself beating the seniors in their beds until they are bleeding.

TRENDING: EPIC! Kayleigh McEnany Blows Up ObamaGate, Calls Out Media For Ignoring Flynn Unmasking – Then Exits Briefing Room Like a Boss (VIDEO)

Absolutely shocking footage has emerged from a black male nurse from Detroit (Jadon H.), who filmed himself beating elderly white men into a bloody pulp. “Get the fuck off my bed, N.,” he is heard saying. Viewer discretion advised. pic.twitter.com/NPtCFA8YIs — Mathijs Koenraadt (@mknrdt) May 21, 2020

Judicial Watch boss Tom Fitton said the watchdog group contacted authorities after he was alerted to the disturbing videos.

“This was also posted on my Twitter feed and Judicial Watch contacted authorities who then, in response to our concern, arrested this person. Thanks to those who helped us get this done.” Tom Fitton said.

Should Governor Whitmer be held responsible for this? 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

This was also posted on my @Twitter feed and @JudicialWatch contacted authorities who then, in response to our concern, arrested this person. Thanks to those who helped us get this done. https://t.co/zER9GCWVK4 — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) May 21, 2020

Tom Fitton said according to his sources, the man was arrested.

On Friday FOX 2 Detroit in Michigan spoke with the father of the Jaydon Hayden after his arrest.

The father said his son is not vicious, but that he just has health issues.

And the father then said this, “He said his son called 911 and was taken to a mental health facility in Ann Arbor. Last Wednesday, he was diagnosed with COVID-19 and said he was supposed to be taken to another facility to be quarantined.

The father added, “It should’ve never happened because he should’ve never been put in that environment.”

Did you get that?

Authorities — following the orders of Governor Gretchen Whitmer — moved the young man to a nursing home to recover from COVID-19.

According to his father, Jaydon Hayden was at the nursing home because he had COVID-19.

This tells us that Governor Whitmer is STILL sending COVID-19 patients to NURSING HOMES.

So not only was Jayden BEATING nursing home patients but he was spreading the coronavirus in the same nursing home.

The Attorney for the Westwood Nursing Center says they were not aware of the beating until they saw the video?

The attorney added that Jayden was not a long-term resident.

Well, that’s good!

Jaydon didn’t even bother to wear a face mask or gloves when he was beating the senior citizens in their bed!

This was the result of #Whitmer forcing Covid+ patients into Nursing Homes https://t.co/3e3bJKYqJS — amy💫 (@WhiteRussianSpy) May 22, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

