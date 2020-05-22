https://www.theblaze.com/news/tim-scott-biden-democrats-blacks

After former Vice President Joe Biden told a black radio host that “if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black,” U.S. Sen. Tim Scott strongly rebuked Biden and the Democratic Party.

The South Carolina Republican tweeted Friday morning that “1.3 million black Americans already voted for Trump in 2016. This morning, Joe Biden told every single one of us we ‘ain’t black.’ I’d say I’m surprised, but it’s sadly par for the course for Democrats to take the black community for granted and brow beat those that don’t agree.”



How did commenters react to Scott’s comments?



A cursory glance at the comments under Scott’s tweet reveal a mixed reaction, with those against President Donald Trump’s re-election saying Scott is out of line and simply going to bat for him. But others don’t see it that way:

“How noble of them to allow you one choice in political viewpoints.”

“That’s because a tenet of Liberalism is to tell black people how to think and feel. This has been going on with them for a while, now. Biden’s comments don’t surprise me at all; it’s just par for the course with Liberalism.”

“NAILED IT.”

“The black community is waking up to how insidious their white and black Plantation Democratic Politicians are. They want the black electorate to remain dependent upon them.”

“You are courageous, and I hope that others will recognize your leadership.”

“From the same guy, Joe Biden, who also said about Barack Obama: ‘I mean, you got the first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy. I mean, that’s a storybook, man.'” (Yup, the quote is accurate.)

What’s the background?

In an interview on “The Breakfast Club” that aired Friday, host Charlamagne tha God challenged Biden — the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee — saying many are upset about reports that he asked U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, a former presidential candidate, to undergo vetting as his vice presidential running mate and that a black woman should be considered instead.

“I’m not acknowledging anybody who is being considered, but I guarantee you: There are multiple black women being considered,” Biden responded. “Multiple.”

Toward the end of the segment the host told Biden he wanted to talk to him again and that he has “more questions.”

But Biden shot back: “You’ve got more questions? Well, I’ll tell you what: If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

Charlamagne replied that for him it’s not about Trump versus Biden, only that “I want something for my community.”

