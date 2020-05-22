https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/trump-campaign-launches-aint-black-t-shirts-mocking-biden/

The Trump campaign has launched a new “You Ain’t Black” t-shirt mocking former Vice President Joe Biden’s explosive comment that African Americans who don’t vote for him “ain’t black.”

The shirt was launched just hours after Biden made the comment while appearing on the Breakfast Club radio show.

At the end of the interview on Friday morning, a staffer interrupted to let Biden know that he was out of time.

“You can’t do that to black media!” the show’s host, Charlamagne, said.

“I do that to white media and black media,” Biden replied, promising to come back on the show.

“If you have a problem figuring out if you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black,” Biden said.

“It don’t have nothing to do with Trump — it has to do with the fact that I want something for my community,” Charlamagne countered.

“That is the most arrogant, condescending comment I’ve heard in a very long time,” @SenatorTimScott says in response to Joe Biden saying he’s not really Black. “He’s saying that 1.3 million African-Americans, that you’re not Black? Who in the heck does he think he is?” pic.twitter.com/HtNNQkIxTQ — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 & get the APP (@TrumpWarRoom) May 22, 2020

The Trump campaign immediately condemned his statement, calling it “racist and dehumanizing.”

Biden apologized for the remark after facing backlash from across the political spectrum, saying that he “shouldn’t have been such a wise guy.”‘

WOW!! @JoeBiden tells @cthagod that if blacks have to think about whether they are for Trump or for Biden then, “YOU AIN’T BLACK”. Disgusting! @TheDemocrats view black people as trained chimpanzees who should not ask questions, but perform the same circus act every 4 years. pic.twitter.com/2ObfeXJTFz — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 22, 2020

Somebody needs to tell Joe Biden that this comment to Charlamagne was a mistake. Yes, Biden is a much better choice for black people than racist Trump. But white people don’t get to tell black people what is black. Biden still has to EARN our vote.pic.twitter.com/TPEV5ZpEYi — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) May 22, 2020

