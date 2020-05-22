https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/trump-campaign-launches-aint-black-t-shirts-mocking-biden/

The Trump campaign has launched a new “You Ain’t Black” t-shirt mocking former Vice President Joe Biden’s explosive comment that African Americans who don’t vote for him “ain’t black.”

The shirt was launched just hours after Biden made the comment while appearing on the Breakfast Club radio show.

At the end of the interview on Friday morning, a staffer interrupted to let Biden know that he was out of time.

“You can’t do that to black media!” the show’s host, Charlamagne, said.

“I do that to white media and black media,” Biden replied, promising to come back on the show.

“If you have a problem figuring out if you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black,” Biden said.

“It don’t have nothing to do with Trump — it has to do with the fact that I want something for my community,” Charlamagne countered.

The Trump campaign immediately condemned his statement, calling it “racist and dehumanizing.”

Biden apologized for the remark after facing backlash from across the political spectrum, saying that he “shouldn’t have been such a wise guy.”‘

