The attacks against former Vice President Joe Biden have been coming from all sides after he told Charlamagne Tha God that black voters “ain’t black” if they don’t pull the lever for him in the November election.

After social media had its way with the presidential candidate, Katrina Pierson, a senior adviser to the Trump campaign and leader of its Black Voices for Trump group, denounced the comments as “racist and dehumanizing,” arguing that they were indicative of white liberal privilege.

“White liberal elitists have continuously dictated which black Americans are allowed to come to the table and have a voice,” said Pierson, whose statement was posted on the Trump reelection campaign website. “It is clear now more than ever, following these racist and dehumanizing remarks, that Joe Biden believes black men and women are incapable of being independent or free-thinking. He truly believes that he, a 77-year-old white man, should dictate how black people should behave. Biden has a history of racial condescension and today he once again proved what a growing number of black Americans and I have always known — Joe Biden does not deserve our votes.”

Lara Trump, campaign adviser to the president, also tweeted on Friday, “WHAT IF DONALD TRUMP HAD SAID THIS? Will Joe Biden get a pass on this??? I had to watch 3 times to make sure I actually heard what he said.”

Though President Trump has not personally responded to the comments, Donald Trump Jr. had a field day mocking Biden. “Based on [Biden‘s] racist & dehumanizing comments today, I know he thinks he knows more about being black (despite being on the wrong side of every issue that matters to the black community throughout his whole career),” he tweeted.

In an appearance on the “The Breakfast Club” on Friday, Biden made his comment when he told host Charlamagne Tha God told Biden needs to come back on his show to answer “more questions” pertaining to black American issues.

“You’ve got more questions?” Biden replied. “Well I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), said that Biden’s comments only show he has been taking “the black community for granted.”

“1.3 million black Americans already voted for Trump in 2016. This morning, Joe Biden told every single one of us we ‘ain’t black.’ I’d say I’m surprised, but it’s sadly par for the course for Democrats to take the black community for granted and brow beat those that don’t agree,” Scott said.

1.3 million black Americans already voted for Trump in 2016. This morning, Joe Biden told every single one of us we “ain’t black.” I’d say I’m surprised, but it’s sadly par for the course for Democrats to take the black community for granted and brow beat those that don’t agree. — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) May 22, 2020

Symone D. Sanders, Joe Biden’s campaign adviser, instantly came to his defense, arguing he made the comments in “jest” while citing his past record with black Americans.

“Vice President Biden spent his career fighting alongside and for the African American community. He won his party’s nomination by earning every vote and meeting people where they are and that’s exactly what he intends to do this November,” Sanders tweeted. “The comments made at the end of the Breakfast Club interview were in jest, but let’s be clear about what the VP was saying: he was making the distinction that he would put his record with the African American community up against Trump’s any day. Period.”

