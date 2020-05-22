https://www.theblaze.com/news/trump-campaign-selling-youaintblack-t-shirts-quoting-biden

The 2020 reelection campaign for President Donald Trump wasted no time in offering supporters an opportunity to protest against controversial comments made by presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Friday, by offering a t-shirt quoting his rival with the hashtag: “#YouAintBlack.”

What are the details?

While trying to wrap up an early-morning interview on New York radio show, “The Breakfast Club,” Biden told African American host Charlamagne tha God, “You’ve got more questions? Well, I’ll tell you what: If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

Biden’s remarks set off a firestorm of backlash online and garnered widespread news coverage and reactions.

The Trump campaign immediately condemned Biden’s comments, with senior advisor Katrina Pierson issuing a statement saying, in part, “White liberal elitists have continuously dictated which Black Americans are allowed to come to the table and have a voice. It is clear now more than ever following these racist and dehumanizing remarks, that Joe Biden believes Black men and women are incapable of being independent or free thinking.”

Hours later, the Trump campaign rolled out a new t-shirt design, that reads, “#YouAintBlack – Joe Biden.”

President Trump endorsed the new merchandise, himself, posting an image of the shirt on his Facebook page with the message, “Joe Biden actually told Black Americans they ‘AIN’T BLACK’ if they support me! Buy this shirt and make sure NO ONE forgets the words ‘You Ain’t Black’ came out of Joe Biden’s mouth!:

