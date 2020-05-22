https://www.theblaze.com/news/trump-campaign-shreds-biden-black-voter-remarks

President Donald Trump’s campaign blasted former Vice President and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden for his remarks about black voters.

On Thursday, Biden told famed radio host Charlamagne tha God that if you don’t vote for Biden, “then you ain’t black.”

What did the Trump campaign say?

Katrina Pierson, senior adviser to the Trump campaign, slammed Biden for his remarks on Friday.

“White liberal elitists have continuously dictated which black Americans are allowed to come to the table and have a voice,” Pierson said. “It is clear now more than ever, following these racist and dehumanizing remarks, that Joe Biden believes black men and women are incapable of being independent or free thinking.”

Pierson, who also heads the campaign’s Black Voices for Trump, added that Biden, 77, “truly believes” that he, as a white man, “should dictate how black people should behave.”

“Biden has a history of racial condescension and today he once again proved what a growing number of black Americans and I have always known — Joe Biden does not deserve our votes,” she insisted.

In a “Breakfast Club” interview that aired on Friday, Biden seemed to insist that he deserves the black vote by stating, “I’ll tell you what: If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

The longtime radio host said that Biden’s remarks had nothing to do with Trump. Charlamagne added that he and many other black people within the community want to hear more about Biden’s plans for the community itself.

The radio host fired back, “It don’t have nothing to do with Trump, it has to do with the fact — I want something for my community.”

You can read more about the testy exchange here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

