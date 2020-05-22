https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/499184-trump-demands-governors-allow-churches-to-open

President TrumpDonald John TrumpSenate panel approves Trump nominee under investigation Melania Trump thanks students in video message during CNN town hall Fauci says media will be ‘seeing more’ of him, coronavirus task force after press hiatus MORE on Friday ordered governors to allow houses of worship to open immediately, declaring them “essential” to American life during COVID-19.

“The governors need to do the right thing and allow these very important essential places of faith to open right now, this weekend,” Trump said during brief remarks at the White House that his press shop had touted as a briefing.

Trump took no questions, however, and left immediately after his brief statement.

“If they don’t do it I will override the governors. America, we need more prayer, not less,” he said.

Even as states allow businesses to reopen, restrictions on churches and houses of worship remain in place in some states, frustrating Trump and religious conservatives.

While Trump is legally unable to override these state orders, the Department of Justice (DOJ has been pressuring governors to treat houses of worship the same as secular institutions in reopening plans.

DOJ attorneys told California Gov. Gavin Newsom Gavin Christopher NewsomHillicon Valley: Trump threatens Michigan, Nevada over mail-in voting | Officials call for broadband expansion during pandemic | Democrats call for investigation into Uber-Grubhub deal The Hill’s Coronavirus Report: Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga says supporting small business single most important thing we should do now; Teva’s Brendan O’Grady says U.S. should stockpile strategic reserve in drugs like Strategic Oil Reserve 15 things to know today about coronavirus MORE this week that his reopening plan amounted to “unequal treatment of faith communities” by allowing restaurants, schools, malls and other businesses to open sooner than religious institutions.

However, public health experts warn that houses of worship can become hotspots for COVD-19 infection in communities if strict social distancing requirements aren’t followed.

Trump said Friday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) would issue guidance to houses of worship on safely reopening. His top advisers reportedly blocked the CDC from issuing guidance earlier, worrying it was too prescriptive of religious institutions. While the CDC issued recommendations this week on safely reopening schools, workplaces and businesses, houses of worship were missing from the guidance.

An earlier draft of the guidance, obtained by The Associated Press, recommended churches limit the size of gatherings, maintain distance between parishioners and ask members to wear face coverings.

A report issued by the CDC this week said 38 people who attended an Arkansas church service in early March became sick with coronavirus and three died, showing how easily the virus can spread in such settings.

