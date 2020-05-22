https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/499268-trump-routing-number-bank-revealed-coronavirus-response

President TrumpDonald John TrumpSenate panel approves Trump nominee under investigation Melania Trump thanks students in video message during CNN town hall Fauci says media will be ‘seeing more’ of him, coronavirus task force after press hiatus MORE will donate his quarterly paycheck to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as it responds to the coronavirus pandemic.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany made the announcement at Friday’s press briefing. It marks the second time the president has donated his quarterly salary to HHS, with his paycheck from the fourth quarter of 2019 also going to the agency.

The New York Times noted Friday night that as McEnany displayed the president’s check to HHS at the briefing, she appeared to hold up the real thing and revealed Trump’s private Capital One bank account and routing numbers.

The Hill has reached out to the White House for comment.

Officials did not respond to a request for comment by the Times, but the paper was told by an administration official that fake checks have not been used at the briefing in the past.

The president pledged to donate his quarterly $100,000 salary upon taking office, and he has given it to various government agencies over his first three years in the White House.

He has previously donated his salary to the departments of Homeland Security, Transportation and Veterans Affairs, as well as the government agency fighting the opioid crisis, among others.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 95,000 people in the U.S. have died from the coronavirus as of Friday.

The donation comes as HHS and other agencies work on “Operation Warp Speed,” Trump’s push to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.

Updated 8:30 p.m.

