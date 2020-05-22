http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/MdUYTxWP2Yc/

The University of California announced this week that it has officially removed the SAT and ACT standardized testing requirement for applicants. Some universities and colleges around the nation have removed standardized testing requirements as part of an effort to make their student bodies “more diverse.”

According to a report by the New York Times, the University of California voted on Thursday to remove SAT and ACT requirements for applicants to the 10 campuses that comprise the UC system. Breitbart News previously reported that the university system would vote this week on the matter.

University and college officials have long argued that standardized testing makes it more difficult for minority and low-income students to gain admission to college. Proponents of this belief argue that wealthier students receive better scores because they have access to resources such as SAT prep courses and private tutors.

Terry W. Hartle, senior vice president at the American Council on Education, argued that this decision could significantly impact the future of standardized testing. “The University of California is one of the best institutions in the world, so whatever decision they make will be extraordinarily influential,” Hartle claimed. “Whatever U.C. does will have ripple effects across American higher education, particularly at leading public universities.” “Standardized testing has been declining as an element in the college admissions process for some time,” Hartle added. “But the College Board is a large and financially stable organization, and they’ve been around for a long time.” The University of California system is not the first to abandon such requirements. Breitbart News reported in September 2019 that Colorado College dropped its SAT requirement to increase the diversity of the student body.

