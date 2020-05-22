https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/khashoggi-saudi-UN/2020/05/22/id/968644

Forgiveness by the family of slain Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi for his Saudi killers was condemned Friday by a UN official who investigated the grisly slaying — predicting it represented the “first steps towards their eventual release.”

Agnes Callamard, the U.N. Special Rapporteur who led the probe, said the announcement was anticipated, and was “playing out what they hope will be the final act in their well-rehearsed parody of justice in front of an international community far too ready to be deceived.”

“All of us who, over the last 20 months, have reported on the gruesome execution of Jamal Khashoggi, and absence of accountability for his killing, expected this,” she said in a Facebook post.

Khashoggi’s son Salah, who lives in Saudi Arabia, tweeted early Friday that members of his family had decided to forgive the killers.

“On this very blessed night of this very blessed month [of Ramadan], we remember God almighty’s saying in his holy book: ‘If you forgive and you make reconciliation, the reward is due from God,’” he said, the Guardian reported.

“This is why we, the sons of the martyr Jamal Khashoggi, announce that we forgive and pardon those who participated in the killing of our father.”

Khashoggi’s Turkish fiancee, Hatice Cengiz, also rejected the pardon, tweeting the “heinous murder does not have a statute of limitations and no one has the right to pardon his killers.”

The gruesome murder on Oct. 2, 2018, which took place as Cengiz waited for Khashoggi outside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, drew international condemnation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The 34-year-old prince, who has the support of his father King Salman, denies any involvement. U.S. intelligence agencies, however, say an operation like this could not have happened without his knowledge, and the Senate has blamed the crown prince for the murder.

In addition to the five killers who’d been sentenced to execution, the Saudi trial concluded last year that three other people were guilty of covering up the crime, and were sentenced to a combined 24 years in prison.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

