It should be apparent at this point that Joe has had boundary issues with women and girls for decades now.

And now video emerged from 2008 where Joe Biden admitted to stalking a group of college women back to their dorm.

It was creepy enough for security to detain him.

Joe Biden admitted it back in 2008 as Barack Obama’s running mate.

It was not one of his better events.

Via Triumph with Trump:

[embedded content]

Joe Biden told the same story again back in 2012 where he said he was “almost” arrested. — where he also questioned his memory.

