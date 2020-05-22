https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/washington-state-classifying-several-shootings-covid-19-deaths/

Washington State epidemiologists admitted to classifying some shooting deaths as COVID-19.

This is just an outright lie.

These government clowns are making it harder and harder for the average American to trust them.

DISRN reported:

Washington epidemiologists have admitted that multiple victims of gunshot wounds who had also been diagnosed with coronavirus have been counted as COVID-19 deaths, although they say deaths from the virus are still likely being undercounted in the state. Epidemiologists with the Washington State Department of Health said that the “number of nuances” in coronavirus data makes it difficult to render a quick assessment in the cause of death. The state is currently counting anyone that dies with COVID-19 in its death toll. “We currently do have some deaths that are being reported that are clearly from other causes. We have about 5 deaths less than 5 deaths that we know of that are related to obvious other causes. In this case, they are from gunshot wounds,” said Dr. Katie Hutchison, Health Statistics Manager for the Washington State Department of Health. The state is currently reviewing between 20 and 30 similar cases to understand what role — if any — coronavirus played in the deaths, Hutchison said, adding the process will take between six and 12 months.

