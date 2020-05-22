https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-barstool-sports-founder-david-portnoy-rips-dr-fauci-in-latest-profanity-laced-video-pick-a-fing-side

One week after his viral rant against the economic damage unleashed by the COVID-19 lockdown procedures, Barstool Sports founder David Portnoy returned on Friday with yet another profanity-laced rant knocking Dr. Anthony Fauci for seeming to shift his positions.

“You see these quotes from my guy Fauci? He just said… he says if we stay locked in too long it can cause irreparable damage,” Portnoy said, as reported by Fox News. “He thinks we should start opening the country. What the f–k are we talking about? This is my whole point.”

Portnoy was referring to Fauci’s statement on Friday where he told CNBC that prolonged lockdowns could cause “irreparable damage” to the whole country while advising policies that protect the most vulnerable.

“We can’t stay locked down for such a considerable period of time that you might do irreparable damage and have unintended consequences including consequences for health,” the doctor said. “And it’s for that reason why the guidelines are being put forth so that the states and the cities can start to reenter and reopen. So we are enthusiastic about reopening, and I think we can do it in a pace that would be reasonable and that would get us back as a society from a morale standpoint as well as the economy. I don’t want people to think that any of us feel that staying locked down for a prolonged period of time is the way to go.”

Last week, Fauci told the U.S. Senate that reopening too soon would cause “needless suffering and death.” In his Friday rant, Portnoy had a difficult time squaring Fauci’s comments from last week, in which he said that reopening too soon would cause “needless suffering and death,” and this week’s markedly more optimistic tone.

“Fauci, I just did a rant that went viral, literally like last week, because you’re like, ‘If we open up the country everyone is gonna f***ing die,’ I’m paraphrasing but that’s like that he said,” Portnoy said. “Now… the wind blows, and he’s like ‘OK, no no we can’t stay in forever.’ What is it Fauci? Pick a f***ingg side. Or at least say you don’t know what the f**k you’re talking about.”

Portnoy said that since nobody seems to know what they are doing, it makes no sense to keep making policies based on that.

“Wear a mask. Don’t wear a mask. Stay inside. Don’t stay inside,” Portnoy emphatically stated. “If nobody knows anything, then what the f**k are we doing?”

“Nobody knows what the f–k’s going on,” he continued. “[Fauci] seems like a nice guy, I’m beginning to think he’s senile. You just said, in front of the Senate, if we open up too fast we’re gonna die. Now you said, if we don’t open up fast enough, people are gonna die. Pick a f***ing side, Fauci!”

