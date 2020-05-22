https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-biden-if-you-have-a-problem-figuring-out-whether-youre-for-me-or-trump-then-you-aint-black

During an at-times tense interview with popular African-American commentator and radio host Charlamagne the God on “The Breakfast Club” on Friday, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden defended his record on racial issues and declared, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

The interview began with the host telling Biden bluntly, “You know, I’ve been critical of you…”

“I know you have,” Biden interjected before Charlamagne could finish his thought. “You don’t know me,” he added, before breaking into a grin.

After the two diffused the situation by asking how each were doing, Biden made sure to say that “the black community is getting killed” amid the coronavirus crisis, a comment with which the host heartily agreed.

The host allowed Biden a few minutes to give his talking points about the COVID-19 response designed to criticize Trump, but then he put him on the spot about what “a lot of black voters, including myself, feel”: that the “Democrats take black voters for granted.”

Biden responded by citing his overwhelming victory in some primary contests, particularly South Carolina, winning every county and more votes than Barack Obama, according to the former vice president.

“What people don’t know about me is that I come from the state with the eight largest black population in America,” Biden declared, looking almost angry. “I get 96% of that vote for the last 40 years. They are the first that, as I say it my way, ‘brung me to the dance.’… I get overwhelming support from the black leadership, young and old.”

After Biden rattled off various decisions and positions he’s taken that he said was on behalf of the black community, the host asked him about his potential running mate, particularly reports that Sen. Amy Klobuchar was being vetted as his choice. Those reports, said Charlamagne, had a lot of black people “not too happy” because they want his running mate to be an African American woman, particularly since black voters are so crucial to his electoral chances.

Asked what he would say to those critics in the black community, Biden said, “What I say to them is that I’m not acknowledging anybody who is being considered, but I guarantee you there are multiple black women being considered. Multiple.”

“Thanks so much. That’s really our time. I apologize,” an aide interjected. “You can’t do that to black media!” Charlamagne replied. “I do that to white media and black media because my wife has to go on at 6 o’clock,” said Biden. “Ooh. Uh oh, I’m in trouble,” he added. “Listen, you’ve got to come see us when you come to New York, VP Biden,” said Charlamagne. “It’s a long way until November. We’ve got more questions…” “You’ve got more questions?” Biden said. “Well I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.” “It don’t have nothing to do with Trump,” Charlamagne replied. “It has to do with the fact I want something for my community. I would love to see…” “Take a look at my record, man!” Biden exclaimed, arms outreached. WATCH:

